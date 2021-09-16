Crestview Animal Hospital will close Friday.
Longtime local veterinarian Dr. Bob Thorpe retired after four decades with Crestview at the end of August.
Thorpe and current Crestview employees said in early September that the practice would remain open with other veterinarians filling in for Thorpe’s absence, but he confirmed on Wednesday that the practice would soon close, a decision he said was out of his hands and came as a surprise.
Although Thorpe owns the Industrial Road building, he said he sold the business in 2019 to Heartland Veterinary Partners, a Chicago-based corporation that owns practices in 24 states, including others in Tennessee. He said Crestview’s advisor with Heartland communicated the decision on Tuesday.
“It was a total shock to me and the employees,” Thorpe said. “They told us in a conference on Tuesday that Friday is the last day.”
He said the advisor called the closure a “temporary pause” while the practice seeks a new full-time veterinarian, which he said has been an ongoing search for more than a year.
“I am terribly upset about it. It certainly wasn’t our plan to go out and have the business close,” Thorpe said. “They’ve been very actively searching for someone for over a year, and they indicated they’d be able to staff temporarily until they could hire someone, but I think they just hadn’t had any luck and decided to close. This is certainly not what we thought was going to happen or what we intended, but it’s out of my hands.”
Thorpe said the building is still leased to Heartland, and existing appointments are being kept.
To reach Crestview Animal Hospital, call 639-1421.