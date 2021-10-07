Local State Farm agent Lisa Crum visited Tusculum View Elementary School Tuesday in conjunction with a presentation to students by the Greeneville Fire Department.
Crum and employees at her agency had assembled hundreds of Fire Prevention Kits, which she provided to the Fire Department for distribution to all four Greeneville elementary schools during Fire Prevention Week, which is this week, according to a news release.
Crum learned of the sponsorship by State Farm Insurance for materials for the National Fire Protection Association. She contacted the Greeneville Fire Department, where her late father Gene Shepherd served as a firefighter during her youth.
Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems welcomed the opportunity for the kits to be used during National Fire Prevention Week. During this week, representatives of the department would visit Hal Henard, Tusculum View, East View and Highland elementary schools. They would be speaking with several different grade levels in each school, where they would provide the kits to those students.
“Through this educational opportunity to these students, it is the hope that fire safety is instilled, and therefore fire prevention would occur. However, the students are being taught that if they were to encounter a fire, it is the deep desire that the student and their family and friends will know how to react calmly and could therefore safely escape harm,” Crum’s news release said.