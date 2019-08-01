Attendees of the Habitat for Humanity Tennessee annual awards dinner, from left, include Adrienne Goolsby, senior vice president, U.S. Office and Canada; Vicki Culbertson, executive director, Greene County Habitat for Humanity; and Colleen Dudley, executive director, Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee. The dinner highlighted the organization’s Tennessee State Conference, held July 15-17, in Murfreesboro. The vision of the global nonprofit housing organization “is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live,” according to habitat.org