David Arts is the new general manager of the historic General Morgan Inn, according to a news release.
Arts replaces Bronson Winters, who has moved into a new role as project manager for the Niswonger Group, according to Scott Niswonger, president and owner of Morgan Inn Corporation.
Arts, 38, was born in Louisville, Ky., where he grew up on a cattle farm. “That really formed my work ethic,” Arts said, smiling. “I developed a deep appreciation for hard work at an early age.”
As a teenager, Arts and his family often vacationed in Las Vegas, which is where he first noticed luxury hotels and their high standards of operation. “I was blown away by their hotels,” he said. “I was so impressed by their impeccable service and the magical atmosphere. I quickly developed a fascination with their operations and a hotel’s potential at a young age.”
After high school, he visited his sister in Naples, Fla., a hotel-centric city. “I loved it and moved there, and was hired by The Ritz-Carlton, a company well known for its impressive employee training program and its strict adherence to the highest standards. It was a wonderful place to start my career.”
At this luxury hotel chain, Arts learned about the inner workings of the front desk and concierge. “I was fortunate to be trained by one of the top hotel chains in the world,” Arts said. “I learned about providing exemplary customer service. Their constant focus is on creating memorable experiences for guests – and that will be my emphasis at the General Morgan Inn as well.
Arts was then hired by the Residence Inn Old Keene Mill by Marriott in Springfield, Va., before moving to the Nashville area to work at the Hutton Hotel.
“I would start at the front desk and tried to learn all I could about every job,” he recalled. “I really wanted to gain experience in various types of hotels that focused on different types of guests, ranging from luxury, to airport, to boutique, to government travel.”
Of the hotels where he’s worked, Arts said the Hutton Hotel is most similar to the General Morgan Inn. “Both are boutique hotels renowned for their upscale accommodations and personal touches,” he said. “I really love the charm of the General Morgan Inn and Greenville.”
Arts has moved to Greeneville with his girlfriend Chrissy Lush, a professional photographer, and their Catahoula Leopard dog, Scully. In his spare time, Arts enjoys hiking, camping, playing guitar and listening to music, especially the Beatles.
His love for the outdoors is what brought him to this region initially. “I had visited Johnson City, Knoxville and Asheville before and fell in love with the mountains,” Arts said. “This entire region is just beautiful.”
Arts said he looks forward to meeting local residents and becoming involved in the community. “Please drop by and say hello,” he said. “And if you have any suggestions for nice places to hike or camp, please let me know.”
Arts can be reached at the hotel at 423-787-7505.