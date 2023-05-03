The Greene County Partnership held a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 25 at DePriest Center.
The faith-based therapy center for mental health, substance use, and other services is located at 3715 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
According to its website, DePriest Center is a 501c3 nonprofit created to help hurting people.
"We join individuals and families experiencing mental health and substance use challenges to counsel, support, and empower toward hope, healing, restoration, and purposeful life. Grounded in authentic relationship, your well-being is at the center of all we do. We are dedicated to doing good in our communities and increasing opportunities for individuals and families to thrive in life," the website says.
Also located in Murfreesboro, the vision for DePriest Center began in 2008 with its founder Deborah Driggs. During a time of life crisis, Driggs discovered that the challenge to obtain sound counsel from a Christian worldview perspective compounded the crisis she faced.
The vision, mission, and values of DePriest Center have been greatly informed through the ministries of Bishop Phil and Carla DePriest. The center is named in honor of their unwavering service to Christ and all people, the website says.
The center serves individuals, couples, and families ages 6 and older.
Common issues addressed include anxiety, behavioral issues, depression, divorce, domestic violence, family conflict, life transition, self-esteem, self-harming, sexual abuse, suicidal ideation, and more.
Types of therapy include a Christian counseling, coaching, cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness-based and trauma-focused, just to name a few.