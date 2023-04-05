Dillinger’s Coffeehouse offers made-to-order specialty sandwiches, pastry selections, and of course, a full-service coffee bar in downtown Greeneville.
The new eatery opened its doors Feb. 20 behind the General Morgan Inn, and a ribbon-cutting and grand opening event was held by the Greene County Partnership on March 29.
Dillinger’s is staffed full time by two of the owners, Megan and Kort Boring, who many may know from The Project Waffle Family and The Greene.
They have about 30 years combined experience between them owning and operating coffee shops and restaurants.
They opened Dillinger’s with a desire to bring quality coffee and food to the downtown area, Kort said.
“We’re excited to be a part of the downtown revitalization and look forward to establishing ourselves as a new local favorite,” he said.
Dillinger’s is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday serving both breakfast and lunch menus.
In addition to coffee, sandwiches, and pastries, the eatery serves soups, salads, and fresh fruit. Sandwiches can be made from panini bread, waffles, bagels, or croissants with a variety of meats, cheeses, and other selections.
Dillinger’s hopes to be open seven days a week as the business grows. They are hiring for part-time employment, and interested applicants can stop by the coffeehouse.
The address for Dillinger’s is 111 W. Church Street. They can be found online under “Dillinger’s Coffeehouse” on Facebook.