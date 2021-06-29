Downtown business owners discussed the future of downtown Greeneville, and their Three-Star community distinction during an event Monday.
Greeneville met its community and business development goals over the past year, and achieved certification in the Three-Star program from the state of Tennessee.
The Three-Star program serves to promote economic and community prosperity through collaboration to positively impact Tennesseans.
Certification in the Three-Star program is based on annual documentation of local activity, evaluation and biennial participation in coordinated local stakeholder goal and activity planning. Grants are also available to counties to help them achieve their development goals.
Participating counties and cities are eligible for a 4% discount for certain eligible projects on both the business development and community development ability-to-pay calculations each year the counties and cities fulfill the requirements of the Three-Star program.
The group celebrated this achievement and began planning and setting goals for the future.
The group had a moment of recognition and remembrance for Vicky Gregory, who recently passed away and was a long-time supporter of downtown development efforts.
The event was hosted by the Greene County Partnership at the Greeneville Theatre Depot on Depot Street.
Local business owners were joined at the event by Jeff Taylor, CEO of the Greene County Partnership, and Alderman Cal Doty.
Doty updated business owners on the status of the Depot Street revitalization project the Town of Greeneville is hoping to undertake soon.
Doty explained that city officials had met with contractor Summers Taylor to review the company’s bid for the project. The city and contractor are working toward a price for the project that is agreeable for both parties.
Those at the meeting expressed their excitement for the project and Taylor shared the same sentiment.
“Everyone is really anxious to get started on Depot Street,” Taylor said. “it is going to be great for our town.”
The event also provided a time for business owners downtown to introduce themselves to each other as new businesses have been coming into downtown.
“It is important for these business owners to know each other before the town begins the construction process on the Crowfoot Alley parking area and Depot Street,” Taylor said. “This is all about putting names and faces together so that we can work together for the future of downtown.”
Those in attendance also discussed the future of downtown and the continued business interest in the area.
Doty came away from the event feeling inspired.
“It was really great to be able to speak with all of these downtown business owners,” said Doty, “they provide a strong foundation for our community to build on.”
Doty went on to share his excitement for the future.
“Seeing these business owners building relationships and pushing for a better future for downtown is really inspiring. The future of downtown and Greeneville is bright, and it’s on its way.” he said.