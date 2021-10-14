Dr. Tony Davis Jr. has joined Summit Medical Group at Greeneville Family Medicine as a family medicine physician and currently is accepting new patients.
Davis specializes in family medicine and is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. He earned his Bachelor of Science in biology from East Tennessee State University in 2003 and received his doctor of medicine from Sackler School of Medicine at Tel Aviv University in 2012. Prior to joining Summit, Davis served as an attending physician at the Walton Family Health Center and New York University School of Medicine’s New York City Free Clinic.
Greeneville Family Medicine is located at 1404 Tusculum Blvd. Suite 3000. For more information, visit www.summitmedical.com.