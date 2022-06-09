The drive-thru at 423 Coffee and Mercantile, formerly Mercantile on Depot and Sugar Smash plus the new 423 Coffee, is now fully operational. Coffee and ice cream can be ordered in the shop, where the mercantile portion is, or at the drive-thru.
The mercantile portion of 423 Coffee and Mercantile is open inside at 1350 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. There is also space to sit, eat and relax in the former bank building.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
423 Coffee and Mercantile, formerly Mercantile on Depot and Sugar Smash, is open for business on the 11E Bypass with a new drive-thru coffee shop.
Business owner Jade Ricker closed Mercantile on Depot and the ice cream shop Sugar Smash, which was at Mercantile’s back entrance, at the end of 2021 to relocate. She said operating during the ongoing construction on Depot Street presented challenges, and the former bank between Wendy’s and Burger King on the Bypass is a better location, in large part due to the drive through on the right side.
A wide variety of hot or iced coffee and other beverages can be purchased inside or at the drive-through. Ricker said she is looking forward to continuing to add to 423 Coffee and Mercantile in the future and to take more advantage of the second-floor space.
The mercantile portion of Ricker’s business reopened at the new location early this year, with Sugar Smash following and the new 423 Coffee shop with a “soft opening” in April. 423 Coffee and Mercantile is located at 1350 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Hours are 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.