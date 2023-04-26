From left at the placement of the Blessings Box are Bobby Carter, Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief; Michael Tolliver, member of MVFD; DS Smith employees Irene Shuffler and Kelly Lovergine; and Moshem VFD Chief Harold Williamson.
DS Smith North American Packaging & Paper has donated a "Blessings Box" for the community.
The box where those in need can get donated food, clothing and other necessities was placed at Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department on April 21.
The Maintenance Department of the company located in Mt. Pleasant Industrial Park built the box and painted it bright orange.
"We do something for the community each quarter and generally our ideas come from our employees," said Jim Wrigley, DS Smith health, safety and environmental manager.
Wrigley explained that employees noted a similar box near the Tusculum Bypass, but one was needed on the plant's end of town.
"So, we contacted the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department chief and asked if they would agree to have the box placed outside their station. They were very enthusiastic to be the home of this box," Wrigley said.
The box was placed at the station's shed, which has a roof to keep it out of the elements.
Employees collected items to place in the box, and community members also are invited to donate to those in need.
"Although this is just a small thing, we believe it is needed to help others," Wrigley said.
Mosheim VFD is located at 7700 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.