KINGSPORT – A publication that focuses on environmental and sustainability issues has selected Eastman for a Top Project of the Year award for its carbon renewal technology, a recycling innovation that can process almost any kind of waste plastic.
The Environment + Energy Leader Awards recognize projects that deliver environmental benefits or contribute to energy management, according to a news release. Eastman’s carbon renewal technology was announced as a Top Project of the Year when honorees were revealed Tuesday. Awards were evaluated and chosen by a panel of experts in the fields of sustainability and energy management.
“With rapid advancements and a near-constant rate of change in the field, sustainability and energy professionals had to prove to our judges that they were really the best of the best this year,” said Sarah Roberts, publisher of Environment + Energy Leader, sponsor of the awards program. “With a highly respected (and critical) judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award.”
In written comments, one judge cited Eastman for delivering a “true circular solution” and wrote: “In my opinion the Eastman carbon renewal technology project accomplished quantitative and qualitative environmental management and reached a new industry milestone.”
Carbon renewal technology is one of two molecular recycling innovations that Eastman launched to give almost any kind of plastic infinite life. Polyester renewal technology, the other Eastman advanced recycling program, processes polyester plastic waste. Through these two technologies, Eastman gives value and use to a broad set of waste plastics that are typically discarded, and these processes also reduce the company’s greenhouse gas emissions.
Eastman recycles these plastics and reforms them into materials with certified recycled content that are indistinguishable from materials made through traditional processes. These next-generation materials, such as the recently announced Eastman Tritan Renew, help customers make sustainable choices for their products without compromising performance. Eastman certified recycled content is achieved through a mass balance allocation process certified by International Sustainability & Carbon Certification.
To learn more about Eastman Advanced Circular Recycling technologies, visit www.eastman.eco.