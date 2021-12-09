Eastman Credit Union (ECU) recently announced it intends to donate $1 million, payable over the next 10 years, to Ballad Health Foundation, according to a press release from ECU.
The funding is to go toward expanding regional health care opportunities for expectant mothers, babies, children and families.
ECU’s board of directors approved the contribution specifically to spearhead the expansion of the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network through the creation of the Regional Center for Pediatric Specialties and Regional Center for Perinatal and Neonatal Care in Johnson City and a Center for Women and Babies at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport, according to the release.
“ECU’s board of directors fully embraces the credit union philosophy of service, which extends beyond the branch and into our communities. They understand that to have a vibrant economy, strong communities are essential. It’s a win-win when we find opportunities like this and join forces with other organizations that desire to make a difference,” said Kelly Price, ECU’s President and CEO.
“Eastman Credit Union has been a longtime, faithful supporter of health and well-being in the Appalachian Highlands. Their support of Ballad Health – from furnishing Marsh Regional Blood Center with new mobile collection units, which have enabled our friends, families and neighbors to receive lifesaving blood and blood products, to sponsoring the annual Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon, which brings our community together to support our region’s only children’s hospital, its programs and its patients – set an extraordinary example of corporate generosity and care for our community,” said Jack Simpson, president of Ballad Health Foundation.
“With this gift, they will help us reach even more families at Niswonger Children’s Hospital’s main Johnson City campus, as well as through the new Center for Women and Babies in Kingsport, which will be the first of its kind in the region,” said Simpson.
The Regional Center for Pediatric Specialties will offer clinics with pediatric subspecialists to treat children with many types of chronic and complex conditions, which will eliminate the need for those children and their families who live locally to travel out of the region for care, according to the release.
“Our son requires unique care that is not available in our region. The comfort of knowing his doctor could be right here, at home, is such a blessing,” said Ashley Thompson of Jonesborough.
The Regional Center for Perinatal and Neonatal Care will provide expanded, one-stop specialized NICU services. One of the most impactful features will be the construction of single-family rooms, which will allow families to stay together in a home-like environment, the release said.
“ECU’s contribution will lead the way to close that health care gap for many. We’re also excited about a portion of the donation that is earmarked to be spent in Kingsport,” said Price.
The Center for Women and Babies will offer a central point for care at Indian Path Community Hospital with an updated family birth center, family birth elevators and a pediatric emergency room.
“The Center for Women and Babies provides Kingsport the opportunity to contribute to a network of high-quality services for women and infants – something that is important to everyone in the region,” said Lisa Carter, chief executive officer of Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network and vice president of pediatric services.
“When we launched the Niswonger Children’s Network, we set out to establish a high standard of health care and well-being – and the start of brighter futures – for children across the Appalachian Highlands. ECU’s support and philanthropy are helping us reach a new level of wellness in children and families that reaches beyond hospital walls,” said Carter.
As a not-for-profit health system, Ballad Health treats all patients regardless of ability to pay. Gifts to the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network can also be made any time by visiting https://www.balladhealth.org/foundation/ways-share-your-support.
More information about the children’s network and Niswonger Children’s Hospital is available at https://www.balladhealth.org/pediatrics/niswonger-childrens-network.