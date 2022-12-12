KINGSPORT – Eastman Credit Union members can expect to share another $15 million extraordinary dividend in January 2023, according to a news release. Recently approved by ECU's volunteer board of directors, this payout will bring the new total to $177 million returned to members since it began in 1998.
"We are excited to return this money to our members. This announcement is a direct result of our members’ loyalty, our employees' hard work, and our board's leadership," said Kelly Price, ECU's president and CEO.
The extraordinary dividend signifies the shared success afforded by the credit union's cooperative structure. Member payouts are calculated based on the interest paid on loans and earned on deposits throughout the year.
"Announcing the Extraordinary Dividend is always exciting. It exemplifies the credit union difference and shows that we put our members first. Beyond that, our communities and local economies benefit from the extra boost. It's a win-win," said Price.
The extraordinary dividend has a concentrated economic impact on the regions comprising ECU's field of membership, which includes Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Gregg and Harrison Counties in Texas.
ECU members look forward to this year-end bonus, but it's never guaranteed. ECU's board of directors approves the payout each year after reviewing the financials and verifying ECU has achieved a level of net worth needed for current and future requirements.