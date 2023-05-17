Scott Embry has joined Adams Publishing Group and The Greeneville Sun as regional advertising director.
His job is to help local businesses achieve their goals in a modern, ever-changing marketplace.
"I spend significant time training the sales operation to enhance our incredible legacy products with the latest digital marketing strategies," he said.
Embry is from Bowling Green, Kentucky, studied art at the University of Kentucky, and holds a business degree from Chattanooga State.
"My media sales and leadership career has allowed me the good fortune to work with a wide selection of local businesses across seven markets," he said. "I've had the distinct honor of leading the sales operations in Seymour, Indiana; New Bern and Fayetteville, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina, and Chattanooga, Tennessee. I've started two digital marketing agencies and have extensive experience leading military publications."
He is Google Sales and Analytics Certified, HubSpot Certified, and Facebook Blueprint Certified.
Embry has been an active Rotarian for a number of years including holding many leadership positions at the local level.
"My family and I love our church family, serving and being involved in the community," he added.
When he is not working, he enjoys spending time with his family, reading, and learning new things. He is an avid hiker and a car enthusiast.
He and his wife, Misty, will celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary in August. They have two children, Savannah and Luke, and a son-in-law, Jared.