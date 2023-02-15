As workers across the nation consider benefits and ponder professional growth opportunities, a pair of global companies have recognized East Tennessee State University as an excellent place to work for the second straight year.
Forbes and Statista included ETSU in the “Best Midsize Employers” category for 2023.
“This recognition confirms what so many already know,” said Lori Erickson, assistant vice president for Human Resources. “The value of ETSU goes beyond salary. The benefits of working at our university, from helping staff further their education to promoting healthy lifestyles, are many.”
The recognition, per Forbes, “reinforces your reputation as a company that provides excellent employment opportunities on a national level.”
For the rankings, about 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers were surveyed. In all, 500 employers across more than two dozen industries were consulted. Forbes and Statista asked respondents to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family.
ETSU ranked in the top 10%, placing No. 48, outpacing every other college in Tennessee.
In recent years, the university has received a range of honors that reflect a positive work environment. In 2022, ETSU earned a spot in Forbes’ “Best in State Employers” list.