fairy godmother travel

The Greene County Partnership recently welcomed new member Fairy Godmother Travel. Michelle Shumate, left, is a certified travel associate, a certified cruise counselor, and an ASTA verified travel advisor. She has been planning dream vacations since 2016. Fairy Godmother Travel is a full-service travel agency, offering free expert planning services to destinations around the world. Shumate specializes in theme park vacations, ocean and river cruises, and all-inclusive resorts. She is shown with Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Partnership. For more information, visit www.fairygodmothermichelle.com or call 423-552-1628.

 Photo Special To The Sun
  

