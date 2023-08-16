Click the image to the left and log in for your exclusive reader perks
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
The Greene County Partnership recently welcomed new member Fairy Godmother Travel. Michelle Shumate, left, is a certified travel associate, a certified cruise counselor, and an ASTA verified travel advisor. She has been planning dream vacations since 2016. Fairy Godmother Travel is a full-service travel agency, offering free expert planning services to destinations around the world. Shumate specializes in theme park vacations, ocean and river cruises, and all-inclusive resorts. She is shown with Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Partnership. For more information, visit www.fairygodmothermichelle.com or call 423-552-1628.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.