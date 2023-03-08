Fast Pace Health will open a New Walk-In Urgent Care Clinic at 3430 E. Andrew Johnson Highway on March 20.
This location will be open seven days a week with extended weekday and weekend hours, according to a press release from Fast Pace Health.
The clinic will feature multiple exam rooms, an on-site lab, COVID-19 testing, and X-ray capabilities.
Patients also can take advantage of virtual telehealth for urgent care common ailments as well as medication prescriptions and refills.
“Our mission to improve the health of those we serve remains true, and we aim to bring that commitment of providing a comfortable, stress-free, and professional health care experience to Greeneville, TN. Our staff of experienced clinicians will provide comprehensive health services that meet the needs of the community. ... We have built our name and reputation on our compassionate, reliable, and affordable approach to health care with services that can be scarce in smaller communities.” said Fast Pace Health CEO Greg Steil.
The clinic will offer treatment for a wide range of illnesses with walk-in urgent, primary, and preventative health care services. It will also offer scheduled services for behavioral, telehealth, and occupational health care needs.
The Greeneville location is part of an expanding Fast Pace network of clinics established in over 200 communities across Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Indiana, Alabama, and Louisiana, according to the news release