Catherine Fezell has joined the law office of Edward Kershaw.
Fezell graduated from Lincoln Memorial University’s Duncan School of Law in 2020 and learned she passed the bar exam in October, according to an announcement.
She previously worked as a supervisor with Holston Home for Children for seven years before studying law.
Fezell was sworn in to practice law by the Supreme Court of Tennessee on Nov. 18.
The Law office of Edward Kershaw is located at 131 S. Main St., Suite 102. To contact the office call 620-0219.