First Horizon Foundation Gives To Appalachian Auditorium Jul 19, 2023 The First Horizon Foundation recently presented a grant to Appalachian Auditorium at St. James. Shown, from left, are auditorium representatives Al Romanowski, board member; Brenda Olafsen, treasurer; Jennifer Keller, vice president of First Horizon Bank representing First Horizon Foundation; and auditorium representatives Don Strong, chairman of the board; Phyllis Shelton, secretary; and George Olafsen, board member.