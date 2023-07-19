bank gives to st james auditorium

The First Horizon Foundation recently presented a grant to Appalachian Auditorium at St. James. Shown, from left, are auditorium representatives Al Romanowski, board member; Brenda Olafsen, treasurer; Jennifer Keller, vice president of First Horizon Bank representing First Horizon Foundation; and auditorium representatives Don Strong, chairman of the board; Phyllis Shelton, secretary; and George Olafsen, board member.

 Photo Special To The Sun
  

