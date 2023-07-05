First Horizon Foundation Gives To Capitol Theatre Jul 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The First Horizon Foundation recently presented a $2,000 donation to the Capitol Theatre. David Horton, left, Capitol executive director, accepts the check from Jennifer Keller, vice president of First Horizon Bank, representing the foundation. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes