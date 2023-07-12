First Horizon Gives To ALPS Jul 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email First Horizon Foundation recently awarded a donation to ALPS Adult Day Services in Greeneville. Jennifer Keller, left, vice president of First Horizon Bank and representing First Horizon Foundation, gives the donation to Lori Brown, fundraising director of ALPS. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Business Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes