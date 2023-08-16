Click the image to the left and log in for your exclusive reader perks
Jennifer Keller, left, vice president of First Horizon Bank and representing First Horizon Foundation, presents a $2,500 check to Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools. The grant will go toward the school system's technology initiative, led by Greene LEAF. The First Horizon Foundation has donated more than $90 million in the communities it serves to meet local needs. Since its inception, Greene LEAF has undertaken a fundraising drive, provided thousands of computers and tablets for schools, a device for every student; supported a variety of literacy initiatives; and started an awards program for notable Greene County Schools alumni. For more information on Greene LEAF, contact Richey at director@greeneleaf.org or visit www.greeneleaf.org.
