Keep Greene Beautiful Director Jennifer Wilder, announced a new Adopt-A-Spot participant on Wednesday.
First Horizon Bank of Greeneville adopted the area around the “Welcome to Greeneville” sign on East Andrew Johnson in front of the First Horizon bank location.
The Adopt-A-Spot Program provides volunteers, such as residents, clubs, civic clubs, church groups, businesses and industries, to assist with the beautification of different areas throughout Greeneville and Greene County.
For more information on Keep Greene Beautiful’s Adopt-A-Spot Program or to participate, call the Greene County Partnership at 638-4111.