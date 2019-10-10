First Tennessee Bank Hosts Women's Conference 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Jennifer Keller, vice president of First Tennessee Bank in Greeneville, welcomes guests to a women’s conference hosted by the financial institution on Oct. 3. Held at the General Morgan Inn, the conference featured speakers sharing information about steps for planning and preparing for life events that women can take to improve their well being. The event also featured a wine tasting and Italian meal. Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save