That old nightstand on its way to the garbage dump could be upcycled with some paint and other enhancements from Stella Rose Mercantile.
The unique store at 524 Justis Drive features environmentally safe paints and sealers, paper and stencils, transfers, stamps and moulds for transforming that old piece of furniture into something useful for years to come.
“I have always been a crafty and creative person,” said owner Rachel Pinsky. “I started this business because I love to repurpose, reuse, salvage, upcycle and flip.”
In addition to paint, decoupage, and decor items, Stella Rose Mercantile offers furniture and gifts for any occasion, including natural soaps and candles, simmer scents, and sage smudges.
The store has vendors, including one main vendor, Lisa White of Gypsy Woman Charm. She helps with operation of the business, assisting Pinsky, who battles Multiple Sclerosis.
Pinsky says she pushes through her battle with the autoimmune disease because she believes it is important to provide the products and to teach customers how to use them.
“I would get lots of questions on how to fix or paint furniture,” she said. “So there was clearly a need in the area by so many, and this is what led to the beginning of the business.”
The mercantile opened in April, and has been providing a variety of services to help customers upcycle their furniture pieces.
Pinsky uses both Facebook and YouTube to share videos with her customers. The YouTube videos are mainly instructional, while the Facebook videos are live sales of products in the mercantile.
“I also have classes teaching how to paint furniture and other decor. I want to be able to teach everyone that they don’t have to buy new things, that they can paint and add transfers to their current furniture and save thousands,” she said.
Stella Rose Mercantile is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment on Sunday through Tuesday.
They offer delivery service and will provide in-home assistance with projects all over East Tennessee.
The store can be found on Facebook under “Stella Rose Mercantile & Boutique” and on YouTube under “Stella Rose Boutique.”