Four “rising stars” with ties to Greeneville and Greene County have been recognized among the annual 40 Under 40 of the The Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia.
Dr. Dennis Ashford, Jordan Baker, Matthew McKeever and Jessica Poore are featured in the December 2022 issue of The Business Journal.
Both Ashford and Baker have work connections to Tusculum University, McKeever lives in Greeneville, and Poore is director of operations of the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County.
Ashford, of Johnson City, is associate professor of chemistry at Tusculum University. During the pandemic, he co-founded a tech company from the ground up called FytFeed to foster community and facilitate fitness through a mobile app.
Baker is assistant professor of biology at Tusculum University and director of Tusculum’s Honors Program. He is the first person many students encounter on campus, teaching orientation classes designed to increase student retention. He has advocated for Rural Resources and helped create and design a public nature trail on Tusculum’s campus.
McKeever, of Greeneville, is an award-winning agency manager at Farm Bureau Insurance in Johnson City. Originally from Northern Ireland, he arrived in East Tennessee to play soccer for Tusculum University and has served as a youth soccer coach in Greeneville. He is a board member of the Capitol Theatre and Link Hills Country Club.
At the Boys & Girls Club, Poore has been instrumental in the success of a capital campaign that will result in the construction of a new building to double the club’s capacity. The new building will allow her to add workforce development initiatives designed to prepare kids for successful, productive lives.
Honorees of 40 Under 40 are nominated with letters of support from at least one workplace colleague or supervisor and one member of the community at large.
Nominees are judged on their business success and their achievements as an active member of the community.
For more information on the Business Journal and the full list of 40 Under 40, visit www.bjournal.com .