Tennessee businesses may obtain free COVID-19 test kits, an announcement from the Tennessee Small Business Development Center at East Tennessee State University said.
The goal of the program, administered jointly by the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, is to help participating businesses demonstrate with greater confidence that their facility is safe to customers and employees, the announcement said.
To access the kits, businesses must follow certain reporting requirements and follow guidelines. Supplies are limited.
A PDF information sheet, which includes a link to the survey required to request kits, is available at https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/Request_Binax_Supplies.pdf.
Questions, including to request approval for a business not listed in the survey, should be directed to covid19.testing@tn.gov.