Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) is offering a free webinar Sept. 21 titled Minority Enterprise Development Week Virtual Procurement Forum.
The webinar is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and pre-registration is required.
The MEDWeek Virtual Procurement Forum fosters small business partnerships between various federal, state and local entities and disadvantaged or underrepresented small, minority, service-disabled veteran-owned, veteran-owned, HUBZone, and women-owned businesses.
Participating firms will hear directly from procurement representatives and small business specialists from government agencies on how to research procurement opportunities, how to market their products/services, and how to apply for disadvantaged business certifications.
Participants will include representatives from: Tennessee Department of General Services, Tennessee Department of Veteran Services, Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Tennessee Uniform Certification Program (TNUCP), Local Governments and Subdivisions, Top Companies for Supplier Diversity.
Co-sponsors are: East Tennessee State University; Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE); Tennessee Small Business Development Centers (TSBDC)
For client confidentiality, this ZOOM live webinar is a view-only platform where the attendees cannot see each other, and the host cannot see the attendees. An in-meeting chat is provided for attendees to send messages to the host and other users within the meeting.
The cooperative agreement between KOSBE and East Tennessee State University is partially funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
SBA funded programs are extended to the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Additional funding is provided by the Tennessee Board of Regents and the state of Tennessee.