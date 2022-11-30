A new pizza restaurant with a fun throw-back theme has opened in Hot Springs, N.C.
Vinyl Pies opened Oct. 31 offering brick oven pizza, salads, and a variety of merchandise along the Appalachian Trail.
"We have been coming to Hot Springs since 2008 and were always a bit surprised there wasn't a pizza restaurant," said owner Karen Goss. "After moving to Hot Springs in July 2018, there still was not a pizza restaurant. We thought the town really needed it, especially given the fact that it's on the Appalachian Trail, and hikers love carbs!"
Goss noted that the unofficial motto of Hot Springs is "Where Mayberry meets the Twilight Zone." With that in mind, she and her husband Gary and their partners Marty Martin and Ashely Skipper knew a throwback theme would make perfect sense.
The Gosses met when Karen was a bartender and server finishing her undergraduate degree. He was her new manager. Gary has always worked full-time in hospitality and restaurants, and Karen often helped most weekends while being an educator Monday through Friday, she said.
Partners Martin and Skipper have years of customer service experience with Martin running Nissan dealerships in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Skipper working in restaurants on and off over the years.
Goss noted that she and Gary are fortunate enough to own the Iron Horse Station inn, restaurant, and tavern, located just around the corner from Vinyl Pies. Many of their staff work at both locations.
"Our staff is unbelievable, truly the best at what they do," she said.
"Hot Springs is such a wonderful community," she continued. "The businesses in town are unbelievably supportive of one another. That is why we wanted to stick solely with brick oven pizza and salad. If you're in the mood for pizza, you're gonna wanna visit us! And if you're looking for other options, those options are in Hot Springs, too. We just knew there was a great need for specialty pizza with a fun, throw-back theme. Who doesn't love great pizza and good music?"
Vinyl Pies is located a 164 Bridge St., directly on the Appalachian Trail.
In addition to pizza and salads, they sell sweatshirts, hoodies, T-shirts, keychains, bandanas, and other merchandise related to the restaurant.
Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. They are closed on Wednesdays.
Goss said people come from all over to visit the natural hot springs or hike the trail, so they have a good portion of customers from Greeneville, Knoxville, Newport, Asheville, in addition to local customers.
For more information about Vinyl Pies, visit www.pizzaatvinylpies.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram under "Vinyl Pies Pizza."
For more information about the Iron Horse Station, visit www.theironhorsestation.com.