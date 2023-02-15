The Northeast Regional Kickoff Meeting for the statewide Fund Tennessee capital initiative will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. March 7 at MeadowView Marriott in Kingsport.
Commissioner Stuart McWhorter of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD), Lindsey Cox, CEO of LaunchTN, and regional economic development partners will provide an overview of the program.
The Fund Tennessee initiative is designed to support and expand an inclusive continuum of access to capital for small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout Tennessee.
The initiative will assist in addressing:
Loan capital for entrepreneurs and small business owners;
Equity capital for entrepreneurs and small business owners; and
Technical assistance to help entrepreneurs and small business owners to become capital ready.
The following groups and individuals should attend: small business owners, entrepreneurs, chambers of commerce, banks, credit unions, CDFIs, nonprofits, economic development professionals, attorneys, accountants, investors, high net worth individuals, family offices, foundations, community foundations, and trade associations.
Free parking is available in the Meadowview parking lot.
Co-sponsors include: Greene County Partnership, LaunchTN, First Tennessee Development District (FTDD), Sync.Space, Kingsport Chamber, City of Kingsport, Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE), Bristol Chamber of Commerce, NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce, Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC), Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.
The cooperative agreement between KOSBE and East Tennessee State University is partially funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Additional funding is provided by the Tennessee Board of Regents and the State of Tennessee.
Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. For more information, contact Madison Greene at mgreene@tsbdc.org or 423-392-8825.