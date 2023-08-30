two roots alpacas

The Greene County Partnership welcomed Two Roots Alpacas and Fiber Mill as a chamber member with a ribbon cutting. A member of the Great Tennessee Yarn Tour, Two Roots is an alpaca farm with a fiber mill and gift shop. Located at 3875 St. James Road, visitors are encouraged to call ahead to book a tour. They can be reached at 256-509-5096. Pictured from left are GCP Ambassador Rhonda Humbert, Brad Goss, Ruth Anne Goss, and GCP Membership Director Barb Sell.

 Photo Special To The Sun
  

