The Greene County Partnership has introduced a new line of Greeneville-themed ornaments, gifts, and wrapping paper, which will all be available for purchase during Shop Small Greene on Saturday, a press release from the Partnership said.
This year the Partnership is offering 2 ornament designs.
The new ornaments are ceramic and feature hand-painted watercolor icons of Greeneville. The ceramic ornaments are available at the price of $18 each. The brass ornaments are finished in 24-karat gold, which will not tarnish, the release said. According to the manufacturer, it takes 17 pairs of hands to make the ornaments, and they are made in the USA.
The brass ornaments feature the exteriors of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church and First Baptist Church complete with detail, and the “Greeneville, Tennessee,” insignia across the bottom. The ornaments are boxed in a gold or green container that includes a brief history of the church inside, the release said. The brass ornaments are available at a cost of $10 each.
Along with the ornaments, the Partnership has a variety of other items including mugs, hats, garden flags, and wrapping paper. The historic Greeneville wrapping paper features buildings such as the Dickson-Williams Mansion, the Andrew Johnson Homestead, The Capitol Theatre, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and many more, the release said. The green wrapping paper printed in gold is available for $2 per roll. A “Greetings from Greene” set that includes a postcard, mug, glass, and magnet is also available, according to the release.
“For quite some time, the Greene County Partnership has had requests from visitors and newcomers for keepsake items bearing the Greeneville name,” Joni Parker, general manager of the Partnership, said. “In an effort to provide both visitors and local residents an item representing the community that they can collect and/or give as a gift, we offer these Greeneville items to promote the community and its historical assets in a most becoming way.”
The Partnership building will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Shop Small Greene on Saturday. The items are available for purchase at the Partnership offices located at 115 Academy Street and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, the release said.
For more information, contact the Partnership at 638-4111.