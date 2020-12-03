The Greene County Partnership announced Flora Gray as the winner of the 2020 Housekeeper of the Year award for Greeneville and Greene County following nominations accepted during International Housekeepers Week, Sept. 13-19, according to a news release.
Environmental Services Week/International Housekeepers Week is held every year during the second full week of September and is dedicated to recognizing the efforts of hard-working custodial staff members. The Housekeeper of the Year Award recognizes outstanding commitment and performance by identifying a housekeeper who goes above and beyond the call of duty.
“The true heroes of any building operation, housekeeping staff have one of the toughest jobs, but also one of the most important,” said Joni Parker, general manager of the Greene County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce. Housekeeping is often referred to as heart of house services and is one of the toughest and most important jobs for every property to ensure guest satisfaction and prevent illnesses.
“Properties that aren’t properly cleaned can lead to illness and productivity loss for the people who visit, eat, live, work and play here in our community” Parker said.
Gray, better known as Flo, began her position in housekeeping with the General Morgan Inn in September 2006, said Patricia Bohon, director of sales and marketing for the hotel.
In its news release, the Partnership cited supervisors Linda Taylor and Joe Hall as calling Gray “very kind, gracious, dedicated, loyal, detailed, dependable and respectful” and as saying the award “is very well deserved.”
“It is an honor and a privilege to present the ‘Housekeeper of the Year 2020’ to Flo for her dedication to quality and to her loyalty and hard work over the past 13 years,” Parker said. “Flora is a great representative of true hospitality and pride in her work and it shows.”
The tourism department of the Greene County Partnership presented Flora with a plaque and a Greene County gift basket filled with local gift certificates and goodies.