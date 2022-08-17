GCP Offers Smart Office Solutions Event Aug 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Partnership will offer a lunch and learn event on smart office solutions Aug. 23 at the GCP boardroom.Lunch will be provided for the event, which is scheduled from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.The event, presented by Sharp Business Systems of Tennessee, invites attendees to "learn to create a smart office environment so you can work more efficiently, effectively and productively."Cost is $10 for GCP members and $15 for non-members.Pre-register by Friday by contacting Barb Sell, director of member services, at 423-638-4111 or barb@greenecountypartnership.net. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gcp Office Work Company Lunch Solution Boardroom Partnership Barb Sell Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Longtime GCSD Employee, Constable Grady Wayne Kelton Passes Away Buffs Look To Build On Playoff Appearance Heavy Rains Cause Flash Flooding Wednesday Vehicular Homicide Charges Filed Against Mosheim Man Report: Greeneville Community Hospital Missing Some Quality And Satisfaction Baselines