Businesses throughout Greene County are getting ready for the Greene County Partnership’s Hoppin’ Around Town event, which will be held on Saturday, the organization said in a news release. The event focuses on shopping at small businesses and is sponsored by Andrew Johnson Bank.
“Kick off the spring season this year and enjoy a fun-filled day supporting local businesses,” stated the news release. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their Easter baskets to gather treats while visiting the participating businesses.
Shoppers can pick up a scavenger hunt at their first stop and have it stamped at each business along the way after making a purchase. Once shoppers have all their stamps, they can drop the sheet back off at their last stop to be entered to win some great prizes.
“This event will be dedicated to supporting the independent businesses that make our community unique and provide tremendous contributions to our economy,” stated the news release.
The Greene County Partnership will be open as a stop during the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have an Easter Bunny present to take photos with.
Participating businesses are:
- 423 Coffee & Mercantile
- A&J Boutique
- Aurora Beauty
- Backporch Antiques
- Bee Well Day Spa
- The Blessed Bee
- Brolin & Bailey
- Broyles General Store
- Brumley’s Expressions
- The Burlap Bunny
- Ginko Gallery
- The Greenehouse
- Greeneville Antique Market
- Holly Knoll Farms
- Mercantile on Depot
- Merle Norman
- Nickle Ridge Winery
- Painted Turtle Co.
- The Paislee Sunflower
- Sugar Smash
- The Tennessee Collection (Pop Up Shop at GCP)
- Towne Square Package Store
- Two Little Birds (Pop Up Shop at GCP)
- The Uncommon Collective
- Westtown Florist
For more information about Hoppin’ Around Town, visit the Greene County Partnership Facebook page or call 423-638-4111.