GCP To Present Session On Online Marketing Dec 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Partnership will present a Lunch & Learn session on "Introduction To Online Marketing" from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.The session, presented by Brian Petro of Bright Productions Inc., will be held in the GCP Boardroom at 115 Academy St.Petro has 27 years of experience in digital marketing.Topics will include brand messaging, traditional media, websites, social media, search, and ad placement and tracking.A boxed lunch will be provided to each attendee.Cost is $10 for GCP members and $15 for non-members.To register, send an email to barb@greenecountypartnership.net. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Brian Petro Social Media Gcp Boardroom Internet Nets Tracking Marketing Session Cost Messaging Website Search Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Ultimate Storage Plex Now Open In Greeneville Town Of Greeneville Accepting Applications For Parks & Recreation Board ECU Returns $15M To Members Through Extraordinary Dividend Businesses Join Greene County Partnership Body Found In Burned-Out Vehicle Behind Church