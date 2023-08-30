Click the image to the left and log in for your exclusive reader perks
The Greene County Partnership recently presented a membership plaque to the PJ Marshall Group of Jonesborough. The business provides leadership training, business coaching and digital marketing services. Shown presenting the plaque is GCP staff member Jennifer Wilder with CEO Jim Robinette. For more information on the PJ Marshall Group, visit www.pjmarshallgroup.com.
