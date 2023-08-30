pj marshall

The Greene County Partnership recently presented a membership plaque to the PJ Marshall Group of Jonesborough. The business provides leadership training, business coaching and digital marketing services. Shown presenting the plaque is GCP staff member Jennifer Wilder with CEO Jim Robinette. For more information on the PJ Marshall Group, visit www.pjmarshallgroup.com.

 Photo Special To The Sun
  

