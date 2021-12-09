Gem Care, Inc., a Knoxville-based staffing agency, recently opened a branch in Greeneville.
Located at 1045 W. Summer St. No. 2, next to 70 & Summer Coin Laundry, Gem Care offers direct hire, contract-to-hire and temporary staffing as well as quality assurance services.
Recruiting Manager Lorie Lane, who manages Gem Care’s Jefferson City and now Greeneville offices, said the company made the move north and east of Knoxville to be closer to existing clients as well as to expand.
“Our main hub is Knoxville, but we have offices there, near Nashville, Jefferson City and Vonore, so we’re expanding and growing north,” Lane said. “When we started receiving clients in Jefferson City, who were driving all the way from Greeneville and farther to onboard, we decided to just make an office here.”
She said another reason to locate in Greeneville is because of the number of manufacturers operating locally.
“It’s great to be in the Greeneville area. It’s a huge market with so much manufacturing,” she said.
Gem Care was founded in 2005 in Knoxville and is a qualified woman- and minority-owned business, according to the company’s website.
For more information visit www.gemcareinc.com or call the Greeneville office at 491-4100.