The General Morgan Inn & Conference Center has been named one of the “Best Meeting Sites in the South” for the third consecutive year, according to a news release.
The boutique hotel, located in Historic Downtown Greeneville, has won the 2022 Readers’ Choice Award from ConventionSouth, a national magazine for event planners throughout the Southeast. The General Morgan Inn is one of only 30 winners in Tennessee.
“We are very excited to again win this distinguished hospitality industry award and join the elite list of winners from across the country,” said Isaac Myers, the hotel’s general manager. “I’m so proud of our entire team who works hard every day to deliver exceptional customer service!”
The General Morgan Inn also won the magazine’s award in 2021 and 2020, and received an honorable mention in 2019.
Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership, congratulated the hotel on the important tourism honor, saying: “This is not a surprise as the level of service and accommodations that the staff provides to guests is outstanding! It is a great property with great accommodations. We hope that the readers will come experience this great property and staff.”
The General Morgan Inn will be highlighted in ConventionSouth’s December issue, which will be distributed to more than 18,000 meeting professionals from around the country.
“It’s no surprise to us that the General Morgan Inn & Conference Center has been selected to receive our annual Readers’ Choice Award,” said ConventionSouth Associate Publisher Tiffany Burtnett. “The value in receiving this prestigious recognition is that it comes from the country’s top meeting professionals who hold events in the South. These planners demand the highest level of customer service and quality facilities, and they have determined that the General Morgan Inn indeed displays the commitment to professionalism, creativity and service that they require.”
Throughout the year, meeting professionals nominate sites they believe provide exceptional service for group events. The nominated sites are compiled onto an online ballot where meeting professionals and fans vote for the “Best of the Best.” This year, more than 4,000 venues and convention/visitor bureaus were nominated, with more than 8,000 voters participating. To see the full winners’ list, go to: https://conventionsouth.com/2022-readers-choice-award-winners-announced/ .
The General Morgan Inn, at 111 N. Main St., was constructed in 1884. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a member of the Historic Hotels of America.
For more information on the hotel, go to www.generalmorganinn.com or call 423-787-7510.