For the second year in a row, Greeneville’s historic General Morgan Inn & Conference Center has been named one of the “Best Meeting Sites in the South.”
The boutique hotel has won the 2021 Readers’ Choice Award from national event planning magazine ConventionSouth, according to a press release from the hotel. The General Morgan Inn is one of 30 winners in Tennessee.
“We are honored to be recognized nationally for our exemplary service for hosting meetings and events,” Bronson Winters, the hotel’s general manager, said. “This award is especially satisfying because we were selected by the country’s top meeting professionals.”
The hotel also won the magazine’s award in 2020 and received an honorable mention in 2019.
The General Morgan Inn will be highlighted in ConventionSouth’s December issue, which will be distributed to more than 18,000 meeting professionals around the country, the release said.
“These planners demand the highest level of customer service and quality facilities. The General Morgan Inn & Conference Center indeed displays the commitment to professionalism, creativity and service that they require,” said Marcia Bradford, senior editor of ConventionSouth.
Throughout the year, meeting professionals nominate sites they believe provide exceptional service for group events. The nominated sites – nearly 4,000 this year – are compiled onto an online ballot where meeting professionals and fans vote for the “Best of the Best.”
To see the full list of winners, go to: https://conventionsouth.com/2021-readers-choice-award-winners-announced/
The General Morgan Inn, 111 N. Main St., offers 50 guest rooms, a presidential suite and an executive apartment. The hotel also includes Brumley’s, an award-winning restaurant with three distinct dining rooms, and a lounge featuring a wide selection of cocktails and a Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiasts’ award-winning wine list, the release said. The hotel also has a grand ballroom and a rooftop garden terrace, both popular venues for corporate meetings, retreats and weddings.
Constructed in 1884, the hotel is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a member of the Historic Hotels of America. For more information visit www.generalmorganinn.com or call 423-787-7510.