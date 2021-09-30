The Greeneville Fire Department is teaming up with State Farm Agent Jaron Snoeyenbos and the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” according to a news release.
This year’s campaign, Oct. 3-9, works to educate everyone about actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide
alarm? Knowing the difference can save you, your home, and your family,” said Lorraine Carli, vice-president of outreach and advocacy at the National Fire Protection Association.
The Greeneville Fire Department and Snoeyenbos encourage all residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme. Snoeyenbos recently donated a Fire Prevention Week kit to the fire department which included posters, promotional items, magnets and chidren’s activities.
“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” said Snoeyenbos. “When an alarm makes noise — a beeping sound or a chirping sound — you must take action! Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond.”
The Greeneville Fire Department shared the following safety tips to help people “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”:
- A continuous set of three loud beeps — beep, beep, beep — means smoke or fire. Get out, call 911, and stay out.
- A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
- All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
- Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.
- Make sure smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit www.fpw.org.