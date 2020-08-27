New high-tech golf carts, complete with GPS, Bose bluetooth speakers and the Shark Experience, are available for use at Andrew Johnson Golf Club.
After closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the golf club reopened in July and announced the new 2021 Club Car Tempo fleet shortly after.
“It was time for us to step into the future,” said Sharon Folk, Andrew Johnson Golf Club president and CEO.
In addition to the ball and club cleaner accessory the golf club’s previous 2016 model golf carts also had, golfers can now choose a cart that also has a drink cooler and a range of cutting edge features.
Folk said that Andrew Johnson Golf Club is the only golf course in east Tennessee north of Gatlinburg that has the Shark Experience.
The Shark Experience, developed through a partnership between Verizon and Greg Norman Co. and first launched in 2018, uses broadband cellular network technology to offer a variety of content through a touch screen on the golf cart.
Norman is a retired Australian professional golfer nicknamed “The Great White Shark” who won nearly 100 tournaments during his career and has helped design courses around the world.
Among the Shark Experience content offerings are golf tips from Norman. Tips are organized into categories, so golfers can access particular tips to improve their games.
Golfers can also listen to music or keep up with news and live sports throughout their time at Andrew Johnson Golf Club. A phone can also be plugged into the golf cart.
“You don’t need to stay home to watch a game. You can watch while you play,” Folk said.
To keep golfers’ minds at ease, the volume on the Bose speakers is limited to avoid disturbing golfers at other holes.
The GPS feature has been particularly popular with visitors to the golf club, Folk said.
Using Google Earth, the Shark Experience allows the user to quickly navigate to within a foot of wherever they touch their finger to a 3D map of the golf course on the touch screen.
The platform also includes an interactive scorecard.
“Our thought was to make the best possible golf experience for our customers,” Folk said of the decision to upgrade the fleet at Andrew Johnson Golf Club. “It has been exceedingly successful.”
Andrew Johnson Golf Club is located at 615 Lick Hollow Road off Newport Highway. It is an 18 hole golf course built on 120 acres of land. The course is 6,103 yards and a par 70.
Last year marked 30 years since the golf club opened in 1989.
For more information call Andrew Johnson Golf Club at 636-1476.