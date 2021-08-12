A little bit of updating and sprucing up goes a long way toward making a property inviting and more attractive to buyers.
For the homeowner who has been living in the space, though, it can be difficult to see all of the possibilities.
That is where Green Door Real Estate owners Lynn Broyles and Amanda Kilday want to go the extra mile as real estate agents.
“A lot of places just need a little tweak,” said Broyles. “It just takes a fresh perspective sometimes, and I think one of our strengths is that we see potential.”
“Sometimes it’s just a fresh coat of paint and a bit of rearranging,” Kilday added.
Both enjoy and have experience with interior design.
“We have been doing this for a long time, so we decided to make it part of our business model,” Broyles said. “We are offering your typical real estate services, and we are just taking another step to get into staging.”
She emphasized that good staging does not need to cost a lot.
“We like to work with what people already have,” said Broyles. “You really don’t have to spend thousands to sell your home.”
Green Door Real Estate grew out of Broyles’ and Kilday’s mutual interests. The pair are longtime friends who said they frequently talked about starting a business together.
“Our kids went to school together at Eastview, so we have known each other for about 15 years,” Broyles explained. “Our kids were friends, we had common interests, and we just hit it off. We started talking business ideas, and we didn’t know what it would be at first, but we always talked about design.”
“We always kind of wanted to do this, but we were both stay-at-home moms with small kids,” Kilday said.
Both started their real estate careers with Greeneville Real Estate and Auction Team before moving to Southbound Real Estate in 2020 with broker Lindsey Cutshaw, Broyles’ niece, and later opening Green Door Real Estate in July.
“We work together really easily. It just flows,” Kilday said.
“I know it can be difficult for friends to go into business together, but it works for us,” Broyles agreed.
Both Broyles and Kilday are real estate agents, and Broyles is also a broker. Kilday said she also plans to get her broker license.
“We have kind of just wrapped up what we enjoy and are good at, and we want to offer it to Greeneville,” Broyles said.
In addition to typical real estate services and staging, Broyles and Kilday said they will also offer “designer-for-a-day” without the obligation to buy or sell.
“It can be a domino effect. When people see improvement, it makes them want to keep going,” said Broyles.
They said they are also keen to coordinate with a crew to complete renovations and extend their services after the sale.
“We want to just kind of help make it home,” Kilday said.
“We recognize as real estate agents we are helping someone find their home where they will make memories, and that is special,” Broyles said.
Green Door Real Estate is located at 510 Tusculum Blvd.
For more information call 552-0120 or visit greendoortn.com.