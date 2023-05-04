New and renewed business licenses filed with the Greene County Clerk’s Office between April 1-30 included:
Antojitos El Charro LLC, hispanic food truck, 123 Vicky St., Arturo Galarza De Jesus;
Bath & Body Works, LLC, retail sales of personal care products, 1357 Tusculum Boulevard, Wendy Arlin;
Blankenship Builds LLC, general contractor – construction, 510 N. Main St., Jackson D. Blankenship;
Bob’s Barn Farm, plowing and seedlings, 776 Oaks Lane, Afton, Robert J. Clark;
Chilango’s Snack, food truck, 409 Volunteer St., Ricardo C. Ruiz;
Clean Cans LLC, power washing service, 104 Elm St., Benjamin Sharpe;
Cupcaked, cupcake sales, 1203 Rambling Court, Hope Hensley
Daniccreations, handmade items, 3650 Sunnydale Road, Gina M. Pugliano;
Dollar General Store No. 25151, retail general merchandise, 10520 Lonesome Pine Trail, Mosheim, Steven G. Sunderland;
F&M Spray Foam Insulation LLC, spray foam insulation, 900 Harold Cemetery Road, Mark Malone;
G&C on the Stax, tabletop gaming supplies, 402 E. Bernard Ave., Gentson Weems;
Gnome Hollow at Dixon Hill Farm LLC, agritainment and tent rental, 1030 Mt. Hebron Road, Jody A. Dixon;
Good Ole Boy’s Automotive, mechanics, 1250 Dyer Hollow Road, Mohawk, Brian McCrary;
Greene Village Treats & Deli, deli, ice cream shop, 104 Village Drive, Ste. 7, Robert Rathbone;
Holler Boys Remodeling, construction, 1070 Tyne Gray Road, Afton, Phillip A. Nelson;
Hooker’s Tree Service, tree service, 335 Wild Rye Lane, Midway, Nicholas D. Hooker;
JDM Junk Removal & Hauling, LLC, assist and remove junk, debris, furniture, 1145 Dashaway Road, Chuckey, Melissa Opper;
Miller Mendes Asphalt Maintenance, asphalt repair/paving, 1940 Nolichuckey Road, Miller Mendes;
Natures Nest, sale of crystals and other decorations, 1865 Shakerag Road, AnnMarie McGuire;
Penny Jo’s Market, deli market, 227 W. Bernard Ave., Penny Kelly;
Point Blank Tactical LLC, firearms sales, 640 Sunnydale Road, Erison Henriquez;
Predictive Engineering Services Inc., vibration analysis, predicted maintenance, 685 Love Hollow Road, Chuckey, Jerry J. Brown;
Preston’s Premier Tinting, window tinting, 221 Gibson Road, William Preston;
Price’s Remodeling, carpentry and remodel work, 1120 Arnold Road, Darrell Price;
PRSM Industries LLC, retail tool sales, 7915 Newport Highway, Patrick Morrison;
R. Transportation LLC, for hire trucking company, 286 Harold Cemetery Road, Jay S. Roths;
Reyes Family Construction, general and residential construction, 1580 Delta Valley Road, Maurice Borunda-Reyes;
Saenz Mexican Restaurant, restaurant, 2012 Snapps Ferry Road, Kimberly Michel Saenz;
Shed Masters, sale of sheds, 295 Dan Hill, Bradley Nichols;
Talia’s Tails, dog grooming, 221 Gibson Road, Natalia Preston;
Tennessee Tack Shack, online horse tack-farm supplies, 955 Glades Road, Mohawk, Lance Asbury;
Timeless Woodworks, kitchen and bath remodeling, 6755 Erwin Highway, Edward J. Morin;
Toner Crafts, engraving & artwork, 1505 Daisy St., Stephen Toner;
Tried and True Services, handyman services, 174 Meadow Landing Lane, Steven Wilson;
Twisted Sister Snack Shack LLC, food truck, 1055 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey, Karen Shelton;
Wanderer Hat and Apparel, online retail website, 45 Gibson Loop, Afton, Christopher L. Carter;
Wiech Performance & Repair, repair shop for automotive/powers, 1135 Kiser Boulevard, Zachary J. Wiech