New and renewed business licenses filed with the Greene County Clerk’s Office between April 1-30 included:
3b Customs, repairing equipment, 4010 Newport Highway, Robert Belcher;
Abundant Love Bakery, baked goods, 3525 Shackleford Road, Mosheim, Amanda Barb;
Addington Agency, real estate, 600 Tusculum Boulevard, Regie Jones;
Barnyard Friends Birthday Parties, children’s birthday parties, 828 Johnson Road, Joy D. Malone;
Boni Sosa Lawncare, lawncare and landscaping services, 255 Sinking Springs Road, Midway, Bonifasio Sosa Luna;
Boyle LLC, plumbing, 2154 Sawyers Pond Drive, Johnson City, Quinn D. Boyle;
Buds Home Improvement, home improvements, 484 Flag Branch Road, Bryan E. Presley II;
Bushwhacked, Harley Davidson motorcycle service, 170 Pates Hill Road, Mosheim, Bush Sutter;
Busted Knuckles Choppers, bike mechanic, 1532 Little Meadow Creek Road, Robert L. Lucas;
CNTA Inc., engineering consultant, 10411 Meeting St., Prospect, Kentucky, Jeremy Smith;
Curbside Industrial Solutions, consulting, 84 W. Dale Court, Kristie Wilhoit;
Daddy-O-Sweets, candy vending and sales, 185 Northwood Lane, Randy Goldenberg;
David Vincent Scialdo DBA David Scialdo DVS, handyman maintenance, 306 Peach Orchard Road, David Scialdo;
Empire Lawn Care & Maintenance, lawn care and maintenance, 2105 Horton Highway, Timothy A. Murr;
Greeneville Flyboys, minor league baseball, 135 Shiloh Road, Paul Makres;
Greeneville Landscaping Inc, landscaping, 1513 Daisy St., Sharon Kruse;
Improve Your Selfie Aesthetics, aesthetics, 1350 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Kattie L. Coleman;
J&M Drywall, drywall, 319 Juniper St., Jesler Hernandez;
JRC Company, Inc., railroad construction, 3007 E. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, Homer I. Jerrolds;
Koss McArthur, design work, 117 W. Grove St., Noah Young;
L&S Mowing, landscape and mowing, 1470 Carters Valley Road, Mosheim, Benjamin Loptien;
Lithko Contracting LLC, concrete construction subcontractor, 2958 Crestville Road, W. Chester, Ohio, Robert Strobel;
Made New Again, consignment retail, 185 Serral Drive, Sarah Murray;
McLean Cleaning Service, cleaning service, 25 Pioneer Lane, Kristen M. Whitman;
Michael Finnerty, handyman, 365 Mysinger Road, Michael J. Finnerty;
Norton and Son’s, handyman service, 1300 Jones Quarry Road, Gary Norton;
Norton Excavating, excavating, 745 Bishop Loop, Brett Norton;
Rhea’s Lawn Care, lawn care service, 285 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, Dylan Rhea;
River Deer Run RV Resort, RV resort, 1205 Fish Hatchery Road, Mohawk, Gary Key;
Romero Handyman, handyman, 1038 W. Vann Road, Oscar Romero;
Seaton Trucking, farming products and repair, 1271 Cedar Creek Road, Wayland Seaton;
Simply Captivating, boutique clothing, candles sales and more, 905 Barren Valley Road, Chuckey, Sandra Chandley;
Southern Lady Salon, beauty salon, 1104 Tusculum Boulevard, Erin B. Hollifield;
StarnesFab, fabrication, 320 Rocky Hill Drive, Blake Starnes;
Swank Trucking Inc., owner/operator truck driver, 240 W. Hogan lane, Elwood E. Swank;
The Whiskey & Sage House, clothing etc, 554 Tusculum Boulevard, Denise Coffey;
Uniquely You Boutique, sales of custom made shirts, costumes, 422 E. Bernard Ave., Presley Gunter;
Wyatt’s Tree Service, tree removal service, 338 Tilson Lane, Jonathan Wyatt;
Yoder’s Seamless Roofing, LLC, seamless roofing, 1310 Barren Valley Road, Chuckey, Marvin Yoder;
Zapata’s Remodeling, remodeling (flipping), 854 Holly Creek Road, Bryann Zapata