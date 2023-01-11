Greene County Business Licenses For December Jan 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New and renewed business licenses filed with the Greene County Clerk’s Office between Dec. 1-31 included:Daughter of the Moon Cleaning Service, home cleaning service, 191 Stargazer Drive, Midway, Nakomis C. Champion;GPS Wood Original, general carpentry, 611 E. Barton Ridge Road, Jesse Kellogg;Hometown Roots, salon, 452 E. Bernard Ave., Mallory B. Wright;J.D. Lawn Maintenance, lawn maintenance, 260 McMillian Road, Mosheim, John B. Kennedy;Junior’s Handyman Services, handyman service, 1767 Fairview Road, Afton, Eric Brown;KBCO, manufacturing consultant, 3005 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, Kent Bushey;Luster, esthetician, 800 Crestview Drive, Ashley Carnevale;Pro Hands Handyman and Remodeling, handyman and remodeling, 804 Wykle Road, Shawn Powell;Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling, heat and air installation & repair, 733 Old Midway Road, Midway, Michael J. Christie;Robert Carl Shelton LLC, mobile home repair, 1730 Mountain Valley Road, Mohawk, Robert C. Shelton;Simpli Boutique, property management, 8765 107 Cutoff, Lily Bryant-Macon Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Repair Greene County Cooling Work Commerce Heating Business Handyman License Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Woman Killed Friday In Baileyton Road Crash Police Release Identity Of Person Found In Burned Car Dec. 20 New Officers Join Greeneville Police Department Family Of Missing Teen Seeks The Public's Help Lisa Fisher's Contributions To Community Recalled