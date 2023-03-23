New and renewed business licenses filed with the Greene County Clerk’s Office between Feb. 1-28 included:
All Americano Coffee LLC, coffee truck, 5950 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, Melissa Jordan;
All Around Cleaners LLC, cleaning service, 81 Sunnyside Ridges Drive, Jackie Shelton;
Bearwoods Woodcraft, woodworking, 180 S. Greene St., Alecia Arwood;
Bonnel Beauty, online sales of health and beauty products, 575 Shakerag Road, Bonny Taylor;
Bryan Beef, meat processing and sales, 2890 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk, Jason A. Bryant;
C&K’s Cleaning, cleaning services, 1275 Afton Road, Afton, Carrie Collingsworth;
Chelsea P. Photography, photographer, 6560 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Chuckey, Chelsea Powell;
Cod Hawn Masonry LLC, masonry and concrete work, 1380 Bernard Road, Cody Hawn;
Color Tex Clean & Restoration, carpet cleaning, 402 E. Bernard Ave., Michael Brobeck;
DBA Bailey Heating & Air, installing and repair of HVAC, 501 E. McKee St., John F. Mahony;
Diesel Boneyard LLC, parts sales, 40 Emerald Road, Mosheim, Meghan Lyons;
Discreet Carry Concepts, Inc., sales of flat screens, 3670 Sunnydale Road, Matthew Kometz;
Dixons Excavating, excavating, 1380 Warrensburg Road, Steve A. Dixon Jr.;
East Tennessee Rent-Alls, Inc., equipment rental and sales, 210 Bohannon Ave., Joshua Baxter;
East TN Safe Doctor, safe services, 7675 Horton Highway, Mary K. Piner-Chappell;
Eye Candy Tile and Stone LLC, construction, tile and stone, 1226 Robinhood Road, Brandon C. Hochhalter;
Grimstead USA LLC, residential off-grid solar, 1578 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey, Garrett Grim;
Guy’s Automotive, automotive repair, 275 Wooded Heights, Zachary Guy;
Hometown Propane, propane gas, 100 Burkey Road, Michael Eyes;
Jay Davis, podcast, 895 House Road, Jazuay Davis;
Jay Patel, engineering consultin, 280 Newcastle Drive, Jay Patel;
Jordan Lamons Land Management, landscaping work, 6045 Mt. Carmel Road, Bulls Gap, Jordan Lamons;
JPR Ebenezer Gutters LLC, gutters installation, 16420 Horton Highway, Juan P. Ramos;
Land And Field Mowing By Anderson, lawn mowing, 490 Bear Paw Lane, Rogersville, Gary Anderson;
Mountain Boutique, cleaning, 6565 Houston Valley Road, Melissa Bryant;
MVPlumbing, plumber, 65 Kiwi Lane, Bulls Gap, Manuel Moreno;
NDC Cleaning Crew, cleaning service, 1948 Asheville Highway, Zoe N. Cutshall;
Petals and Pearl, flower farming, 22 Brunner St., Kacie Gardner;
Philip Lowe Lawn Service, lawn service, 407 Cherry St., Philip Lowe;
Pod Cast: Ra & Jays, pod cast, 713 Carson St., Rodnell Hambright;
RAP Properties, LLC, occasional short term rental, 320 Laughlin Road, Amanda Preston;
Siding Exteriors & More, exterior siding, 211 Knollwood Drive, Chester Smith;
Solid Ground Flooring, floor installation, 134 Buckingham Court, Austen Holt;
Sparta Numismatics and Collectibles, on line sales of collectibles, 1820 Sugar Bowl Road, Chuckey, William I Campbell;
Speed Mart, gas station, 10795 Newport Highway, Neha Patel;
Super Marathon 1, service station, 10025 Lonesome Pine Trail, Pankaj M. Patel;
These Bees Apiary LLC, construction and bee keeping, 1055 Horse Creek Park Road, Phillip A. Shelton;
Triple B. Lawncare, lawn care and landscape, 120 Bluebonnet Lane, Brandon Kinser;
W.S. Cleaning Services LLC, cleaning service, 1030 Jim Fox Road, Steven Gregory Shelton;
Wesley Chapel Drywall, drywall, 331 Ted Weems Road, Jesse Brown;
Zimmerman Contracting, decking, grading, land clearing, construction, 7310 Newport Highway, Clair Z. Zimmerman