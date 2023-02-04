New and renewed business licenses filed with the Greene County Clerk’s Office between Jan. 1-31 included:
4G Contractors, construction, 434 Boyd Carter Road, Chuckey, Terry E. Greer;
A&S Moving, moving company, 1108 Snapps Ferry Road, Ste. 1, Allen C. Nelson;
Abma Restorations, LLC, construction, 1405 Sentelle Road, Steven M. Abma;
Allmar LLC, dba Rheatown Store, county store and deli, 285 Rheatown Road, Chuckey, Edgar A. Castle;
Anytime Truckers Roadside Assistance 24/7, mobile truck repair, 1025 Wesley Chapel Road, Mitchell Potter;
AP Service & Repair LLC, mobile repair, 108 Orchard St., Keith A. Stapleton;
Ascend Wireless Networks, LLC, communication construction, 1050 Doolittle Road, Will Grindle;
Atkins Auto Detailing, auto detailing, 405 Pritchard Road, Limestone, Steven Atkins;
Beauty and Grace, beauty salon, 109 Belmont Drive, Tessa Carter;
Bigfoot Mobil RV Service LLC, mobile RV repairs, 130 Billy Bible Road, Roger A. Malone;
Biggies Deli LLC, deli sandwiches, 1720 W. Main St., Mike Cobble;
Billy’s Hot Water Pressure Washing, pressure washing service, 3355 Old Kentucky Road, S., William H. Bowers;
Bluefoot Painting LLC, painting, 1210 White Sands Road, Jesse Brooks;
Boulevard Boutique, clothing, shoes, 402 Tusculum Boulevard, Brandi Martin;
Bowman Disability, LLC, dba Star Disability Representative, disability representative, 1104 Tusculum Boulevard, Ste. 128, Rachel Bowman;
Brandon King Construction, construction, 1801 Old Tusculum Boulevard, Brandon M. King;
Burger Shack, restaurant, 227 W. Bernard Ave., Anthony W. Carter;
Carmen Diaz, sales and retail, 7305 Newport Highway, Carmen Diaz;
Casey Construction Inc, construction, 210 Bohannon Ave., D. Mackey Casey;
Charlotte Ann Lane Design, crafting, 2890 St. James Road, Janene Mazzuca;
Chino’s Painting, painting exterior and interior buildings, 200 Housley Ave., Henry G. Escobar;
D&D Auto Solutions LLC, auto dealership, 1147 Tusculum Boulevard, Douglas W. Fezell;
DHIU Inc, dba Greeneville Discount Tobacco, sales of tobacco products, beverages, 814 Tusculum Boulevard, Nisit Patel;
Dizzy D’s Chicago Dogs, food truck, 1510 Chuckey Highway, Chuckey, Dennis J. Zurawski;
Elledee, online retail sales of jewelry, 111 W. Main St., Loni Dinwiddie;
Gash Resolutions LLC, ride sharing, 795 Cedar Creek Road, Termaine Gash;
Golden Creations, designing shirts, 260 Shipley Lane, Trinity Hubbard;
Green Hemp Company LLC, retail sales of hemp products, 711 Asheville Highway, Ryan Rowlett;
Gregg’s Garage Door Services LLC, installing and selling garage doors, 505 Rheatown Road, Chuckey, Coty D. Gregg;
Griffin Waste Services East TN, rolloff dumpster rental, 13280 Horton Highway, Jason Crawford;
Hearwell of Greeneville, hearing aids testing and sales, 615 W. Main St., Christine Gilliam;
In A Pinch LLC, mobile mechanic, 385 Jones Chapel Lane, Jessie Shearing;
Income Tax Service, income tax service, 2045 Main St., Mosheim, Christine M. Jones;
JC Drywall, drywall, 205 Hillcrest Drive, Juan C. Umanzor;
Jeff Gallihar Electrical, electrical, 250 Tamara Lane, Jeffery Gallihar;
Jerry Jones Electrical & Plumbing, electrical and plumbing install, 722 Forest ST., Jerry D. Jones;
Jim’s Used Auto Parts and Detailing, used auto parts and auto detailing, 5 McDonald Road, Midway, Jimmy E. Mercer;
K&J Ranch LLC, horse training, boarding, lessons, 12 Lazy Brook Road, Chuckey, Kaylee A. Johnson;
L&M Solutions, staffing, 80 Shady Grove Lane, Mosheim, Fred J. Dudley;
Landeck Tax Service, tax preparation, 1333 Tusculum Boulevard, Jennifer Landeck;
Life Streams Foot Massage SPA, foot massage/reflexoloby, 617 Asheville Highway, Allen McNealy;
Lillian’s Leather, leather goods, 311 Tusculum Boulevard Ste. B, Lillian Scheid;
Loaves & Fishes Catering, catering, 291 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, Lisa S. Shipley;
Loving Counseling and Consultation LLC, counseling, 701 Professional Plaza Drive, Ste. 1, Megan Loving;
Mom 2 Girlz BeadZ, sewing/craft, 889 Robertson Road, Chuckey, Melissa A. Laws;
Mr Vibes Inc., retail – hemp, 4765 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, William Casey;
Mullett & Son Construction Company, construction, 211 W. Barton Ridge Road, Martin Mullett;
Paul B. Love Service LLC, martial arts and sign shop, 323 Bernard Ave., Paul B. Love;
Proffitt’s Home Services & Construction, home repairs, 176 Loftus Lane, Mark Proffitt;
R.M. Remodel, carpentery, 1282 Jones Quarry Road, Ronnie Mallory;
S&R Renovation & Remodeling, renovations and remodeling, 717 N. Main ST., Horace S. Ebbs Jr.;
Shipley’s Tennessee Plotts, dog breeding and training, 291 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, Joel D. Shipley;
Simply Southern Chic, wedding coordinator, 385 Stroud Road, Mohawk, Kimberly K. Dykes;
Stella Rose Boutique LLC, sell paint, home décor, thrift, refurbished, 524 Justis Drive, Rachel C. Piinsky;
Straight-Up, waste management, 2866 Democrat Road, Mohawk, Billy D. Sexton;
T-Shirt Promotions, custom t-shirt printing, 101 Easterly Lane, Robert D. Pleasant;
Tarot By Tracey, online discussion, consultation, 3120 Blue Springs Parkway, Tracey Comstock;
The Case Collectibles, selling collectables and autographs, 105 W. Milligan Drive, Garren Taylor;
The Playhouse Daycare, social assistance, 7200 Newport Highway, Marcela D. Machado Daluz;
Titan Equipment Repair, repairing HVAC, restaurant equipment, 4781 Jearoldstown Road, Richard G. Crawford;
Top Knot Salon, hair salon, 205 Lonesome Pine Trail, Ste. 5, Christen D. Davis;
Topgear Auto LLC, auto repair, 349 Harlan St., Timothy A. McCamey;
Touchstone Home Improvement & Cleaning, home improvement and cleaning, 140 Doughty Chapel Road, Angela Hensley;
Trampus Shirey Construction, construction, 588 Dude Lane, Bulls Gap, James T. Shirey;
Tri-Cities Greenscapes Inc., grading, excavating and landscaping, 420 Cliff Lane, Fall Branch, Matthew Washburn;
Tusculum Body Shop 2 LLC, auto repair shop, 392 S. Rufe Taylor Road, Jacob Chambless;
Weems Excavating LLC, excavating, 565 Brian Circle, Afton, David Weems;
White Horn Auction & Realty, real estate broker, 20 Forest Lane Mosheim, Scott A. Wills;
Yellow Dog Construction Company, construction, 790 Keller Road, Afton, Donald R. Barber;
Z&Z Contracting LLC, handyman, 575 Barren Valley Road, Chuckey, Miguel Zavala