New and renewed business licenses filed with the Greene County Clerk’s Office July 1 through Aug. 31 included:
A&B Handyman & Electrical Service, handyman and electrical, 3026 White Sands Road, Kristopher L. McHugh;
Air Choice Heating and Cooling, heating and cooling install and repair, 1095 Holly Creek Road, Parker Johnson;
Arrington’s Electrical Service, electrical service, 6850 Houston Valley Road, Eddie Arrington;
Bead and Babble, online bead and jewelry supply, 245 Willow Ridge Drive, Chuckey, Shannon Ferguson;
Better Views Window Cleaning, window cleaning, 728 Old Mountain Road, Steven Beyer;
Big Dog Storage, renting mini warehouses, 1626 Industrial Road, Thomas A. Broyles;
Brendle’s Trunkmount & Equipment Repair, truckmount equipment repair, 940 Millers Chapel Road, Kenneth Brendle;
C.N. Bailey & Company, general contractor, 3050 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Michael C. Bailey;
Carson Lumber Remanufacturing, lumber company, 355 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, Penny J. Carson;
Chimney Top Excavation and Development, excavation and development, 675 Chimney Top Loop, Fall Branch, Noah Martin;
Circle H. Farms Excavation, grade work for house sites, 475 Forest Road, Mosheim, Dylan R. Hall;
Compass Group USA Inc., vending, 1625 Pottertown Road, Midway, Richard Rossitch;
Cumberland Carpentry, handyman remodel work, 3525 Shackleford Road, Mosheim, Andrew Lee;
Cutshaw’s Corner, restaurant serving meals, 2012 Snapps Ferry Road, Michelle Cutshaw;
Cuz’s Drive Thru, drive thru food service, 535 Van Hill Road, John Carter Jr.;
Dollar General Store #23846, retail general merchandise, 30 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, Steven G. Sunderland;
Doran Home Services, handyman, 265 Nelse Roberts Road, Chuckey, Andrew J. Doran;
Dynamic Taxidermy, taxidermist, 1531 Sunnydale Road, Jackie B. Puryear;
East Tennessee Excavating, excavating, 570 Little Chuckey Road, Midway, Isaac Gragg;
Family Torres, landscaping, 356 Pruitt Road S., Jose Torres;
First Cut Design & Fabrication, Inc., installation of natural gas meter service, 702 Old Providence Road, Waxhaw, North Carolina, Tommy Bartlett;
Floyd’s Snack Shack, food truck, 3320 Charlie Doty Road, Lori Floyd;
Foshie Construction LLC, construction, 1001 Shipley Road, Richard W. Foshie JR.;
G&M Plumbing, plumbing, 745 Holder Road, Afton, Greg Falkenberg;
Gladson’s Pressure Washing and Painting Service, pressure washing and painting service, 200 E. Wells Lane, Bulls Gap, Joshua Gladson;
Greene County Care, home health care, 2610 Bright Hope Road, Lorraine Fleming;
Greeneville Gas Pro, gas piping, 225 Catawba Road, Mohawk, Adam Clark;
Greeneville Tattoo Company, tattoo company, 2565 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mike Bailey;
Home Handyman LLC, handyman services, 252 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, Kelly Cliffords;
Hot Flashes & Faith, clothing, skin care accessories, 889 Robertson Road, Chuckey, Melissa A. Laws;
Hughes Creations, crafts and creations, 1800 Babbs Mill Road, Afton, Katrina A. Hughes;
J and B Service, HVAC commercial and residential, 1755 Kiser Boulevard, Brian Hartman;
JP Photography, photography, 478 Bolton Road, June Price;
Kim’s Klub, online boutique, 224 Reed Ave., Kimberly Morgan;
Kim’s Treasures, resale of antiques and collectibles, 513 E. McKee St., Kimberly A. McKie;
Korner Pawn, Pawn Shop, 432 E. Bernard Ave., Matthew J. Mancil;
Legacy Softwash, pressure washing, 220 N. Highland AVe., James R. Bennington;
Lotus Cabin Care, cabin cleaning service, 85 Poes Lane, Bulls Gap, Meloni Simmons;
M Jays Guttering, rain gutters, 400 Sequoia Trail, Clayton Babb;
Main Street Dance Company, dance school and instruction, 1612 Industrial Road, Mansi Boegemann;
Marks Repair Service, electrical, plumbing, hvac, sheetrock, 1945 Brown Springs Road, Mark Wood;
Marvelous Grace Coffee LLC, coffee trailer, 129 Glenfield Trail, Halle Tweed;
McFarland Gunsmithing LLC, gunsmithing, 8855 107 Cutoff, Coy McFarland;
Momma J’s Cleaning Co., cleaning cabinets, 2067 Old Newport Highway, Debra Johnson;
Morelock Auction Team, auction, 603 Tusculum Boulevard, Setilia E. Morelock;
Mountain View Heating and Air Conditioning, install, service and repair, 505 Oregon Trail, Jason Nickett;
Mountain View Bakery, bakery, 495 Mitchell Road, Chuckey, Michael Panek;
Oaktree Staffing, staffing, 230 Memory Lane, Lisa Wilson;
OFR Electrical Service & Repair, electrical service and repairs, 160 McDonald Road, Midway, Osiel R. Flores;
Potato Ninja Food Truck LLC, food truck, 208 Doak Drive, Sonia Tomas;
Price’s Woodburning, Woodburning, 478 Bolton Road, Allen Price;
Quintessential Creative Technologies, consulting, marketing and sales, 7441 Baileyton Road, Mary Jo St. Clair;
R and D Home Solutions LLC, home repair, 1575 Swatsell Lane, Daniel Mitchell;
Renegade Wood LLC, decking, flor installs and home repair, 244 Craft Springs E., Afton, Jaceb Johnson;
Rescue BBQ & Catering, bbq, 3510 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Tammy D. Van Buren;
Reynolds Enterprises, handyman service, 2115 DeBusk Road, Keith Reynolds;
RH Farrier Services, Hoof Trimming and Shoeing, 399 Cecil Davis Road, William Phillips;
Rocky Knoll Farm, photography venue, 1725 Dodd Branch Road, Jamy Cameron;
RESI, environmental inspections, 128 S. Main St., Geary W. Rodriguez;
Sabine Point Farm, farming, hay, fruits, hemp, 80 Smelcer Road, Mohawk, Sadie L. Haun;
Seabet Gun Works, gun works, 2161 Martin Road, Limestone, Patrick S. Bailey;
Servant Handyman LLC, handyman, 1077 Happy Valley Road, Limestone, Philip Souders;
Southern Gals Stop N Shop, thrift store, 422 E. Bernard Ave., Ste 2, Deborah A. Ripley;
Story Lawn Maintenance, mowing and landscaping, 721 Carson St., Colton A. Story;
Strong Wraps, tobacco wraps, 820 Quillen Shell Road, Donald M. Strong;
Subzero Cryotherapy LLC, cryotherapy treatments, 1585 Ottway Road, Natasha Miller;
Tabby’s Designs, print and design, 2115 DeBusk Road, Tabitha Reynolds;
Tasty Treats, bakery, 495 Mitchell Road, Chuckey, Michael Panek;
Tennessee Contractors LLC, contracting building, 135 Bryant Lane, Dawson D. Martin;
Tennessee Thunder Womens Tackle Football, womens tackle football team, 1270 Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, Rebecca Pounders;
The Blind Donkey, bar, 7485 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Stacey E. Puzio;
V2K Express, taxi service, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Vanel Charles;
Wedding Lane Boutique, online retail, 11320 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey, Brooke C. Wedding;
Wilds Cleaning, House Cleaning, 65 Sinks Lane, Afton, Garrett R. Wilds;
Willow Creek Farm, event venue, 1450 Old Milburnton Road, Limestone, Sarah G. Vogt