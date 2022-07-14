New and renewed business licenses filed with the Greene County Clerk’s Office June 1-30 included:
“THA GAP” Bar and Grill, bar and grill, 16130 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Bulls Gap, Randy S. Johnson;
Abundant Life Home Improvement LLC, home improvement, 530 Old Jonesboro Road, Chuckey, John Reese;
Aprons and Strings and Other Nice Things, selling handmade textile goods, 1965 Old Jonesboro Road, Chuckey, Gabriele Bauer;
Arleys Nails Artist, nail salon, 562 Tusculum Boulevard, Arleys M. Dones;
Big Country Moving Labor, moving labor offered to people, 3510 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Heather Strange;
C&C Outdoor Inprovement, landscaping and pressure washing, 203 Windward Lane, Colton B. Kirkpatrick;
Cottons Country Store, general store, food service, 5990 Cedar Creek Road, Constance Wendling;
Creature Comforts Equine Bodywork, Equine Bodywork, 1175 Fishpond Road, Churckey, Courtney Carver;
CRP Staffing, staffing, 681 Gass Memorial Road, Thomas B. Ishmael;
Doty Hours Designs, laser engraving, 910 Doty Chapel Road, Afton, Tanya D. Casteel;
Dusty Buddies LLC, vacation rental cleaning service, 38 Fullview Drive, Meghan Jakaitis;
Easy Drop Mobile Laundry, mobile laundry service, 3799 Chuckey Highway, Limestone, John Whitefield;
Farris Foods LLC, McDonalds restaurant 2760 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, John Faris Jr.;
Fender’s Garage LLC, auto repair, 1355 Jim Fox Road, Nathan Gentit;
Greeneville Marine Services, service boats and repairs – mobile, 211 Gregory Ave., Bradley G. Allen;
Gregg Farms LLC, livestock sales and mowing hay, 1826 Nolichuckey Road, Jonathan Gregg;
HC Tree Service, tree service, 25 Faulkner Road, Chuckey, Caleb Ward;
Kandiland Boutique, clothing sales, 7382 Asheville Highway, Kandi Morgan;
Lather Nice Natural Soaps & Bath Essentials, natural soaps and bath essentials, 185 Northwood Lane, Danielle Goldenberg;
Mattress By Appointment Greeneville, Mattress retail store, 3165 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Noah Burkham;
Michelle’s Special Occasions, event coordinator, 2485 Baileyton Highway, Michelle A. Peterson;
Rollinkine, LLC, research, 681 Gass Memorial Road, Thomas B. Ismael;
Shootz and Latters LLC, gunsmith, 6010 Whitehouse Road, Keith Nicholson;
SL Developments, contractor for home depo/cabinet, 645 E. Wells Hill Lane, Bulls Gap, Silas Lamons;
Southern Sawdust Mercantile, woodworking, 1791 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, Heather Moore;
Southern Sister Boutique, clothing sales, 975 Cannon Road, Limestone, Minnie Tipton;
Sutton’s Yard and Home Maintenance, yard and home maintenance, 4030 Marvin Road, Bulls Gap, Jeremy K. Sutton;
The Greene, coffee, beer, snacks, 901 Tusculum Boulevard, Kort Boring;
The Scoop Bus, ice cream trailer, 6265 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim, Kristi Rader;
Timberfell Lodge LLC, campground, 2240 Vann Hill Road, Michael D. Blan;
TNT, remodeling, 209 E. Broyles St., Timothy McCamey;
Toby’s Custom Tinting, window tinting, 706 Gatewood Road, Toby Sanches;
Top O’ The Mornin’, food truck, 2965 Afton Road, Afton, Brooke Phillips;
Tri County Dental Lab, dental lab, 645 Phillipi Church Road, Bulls Gap, Jennifer Morgan;
William J. Jackson, auto detailing, 260 Cicero Ave., William J. Jackson